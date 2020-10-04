About that Sullivan sandwich on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There must be something about that sandwich.

Last week, reporter Rob Stroud chronicled the somewhat stomach-churning story of a Sullivan, Illinois, native who had stashed away a remnant from then-Vice President Richard Nixon's lunch — for 60 years.

The backstory: Steve Jenne was a 14-year-old Boy Scout helping with crowd control during Nixon's visit to Sullivan in September 1960. After being driven from the Decatur Airport, Nixon ate a buffalo sandwich in Wyman Park.

After the big event, Jenne naturally wanted a souvenir and, seeing an opportunity, kept the partially consumed sandwich.

And kept it.

And kept it.

"The Tonight Show" heard about the story.

The clip from the Dec. 14, 1988, episode survives on YouTube. There's Jenne on set with the jar.

"Well this is a first for us," Johnny Carson says to Jenne, before examining the sandwich, which was then a mere 28 years old.