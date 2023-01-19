 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 displaced after Charleston house fire

Fire

This photo from the Charleston Fire Department shows the scene at 805 10th St., Charleston. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

CHARLESTON — Four residents of a Charleston home containing multiple apartments were displaced after a fire overtook the structure, authorities said. 

The Charleston Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to 805 10th St. following a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found fire and smoke coming from the rear apartment, where the fire is believed to have started, the department said. That fire spread to the attic and void spaces, and a second box alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel.

Four residents and a dog who lived in the building's four apartments were displaced. Three were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injury. 

The structure suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage, the department said.

Here are some tips about filing an insurance claim, cleaning up damaged property and rebuilding after a fire.

CFD was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross. 

The fire is currently under investigation.

Crews remained on scene until 8 a.m.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

