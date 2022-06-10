4 people injured in Coles County crash Friday afternoon

CHARLESTON — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 316 and North Loxa Road, near the landfill between Charleston and Mattoon.
Coles County Sherriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Spear said the crash occurred when a car pulled out in front of a semi truck and was hit.
An adult woman and a teenage girl, both of Sullivan, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign for their injuries. A juvenile boy was also taken there.
The driver of the semi, a male from Beecher City, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Mattoon Fire Department Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.
No further information was available Friday evening.
This story will be updated.
What you missed this week in notable Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Journal Gazette/Times-Courier.
A Charleston man has been charged with threatening to beat a police officer.
A Mattoon man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery after police say he stabbed a man.
One individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Three men called for a Lyft driver to pick them up in Freeburg, then stole his car at gunpoint, police said.
Another five women have filed lawsuits alleging that a former NorthShore University HealthSystem obstetrician/gynecologist sexually assaulted them as patients — with the allegations spanning three decades.
A gymnastics coach who spent the past decade working with 2- to 17-year-old children in Downers Grove was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to investigators with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month.
Fifteen former employees of Ultio Crati filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the company alleging several violations of state and federal law as well as a city ordinance relating to minimum, overtime and earned wages.
Witnesses chased driver accused of fatally striking bicyclist and held her for police, Cook Co. prosecutors say
Several witnesses said they saw a woman in a car swerving before she hit a bicyclist and fled the scene in the Near West Side neighborhood in April, prosecutors said during a bond court hearing Tuesday.
Police have released details about five of the recent attacks, although some reports say there have been as many as nine robberies committed by a machete-wielding man.
Coroners on Tuesday identified a suburban Chicago man who was fatally shot after the man charged a police officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop.
Eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago, authorities said.
A traffic stop has led to an 18-year-old Flora man being charged with intent to deliver cannabis, intent to deliver Xanax and possession of oxycodone.
Jerome Halsey, 27, of Chicago faces two counts of attempted murder and two firearm-related aggravated battery charges, the Chicago Police Department said.
The incident marks the third time in a week a law enforcement officer has been shot in Chicago.
A 12-year-old girl shot her 8-year-old neighbor after saying the gun was “not real,” in a Far South Side Saturday afternoon.
A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.
Feds want nearly 34 years for producer who pleaded guilty to trafficking Indian actresses in Chicago
In asking for a sentence of between 27 and 34 years for Kishan Modugumudi, prosecutors said in the filing he was a predator who “preyed on the hopes and dreams of young, innocent Indian women with dreams of coming to the United States and advancing their careers.”
A Naperville police officer fatally shot a man who came at the officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday, authorities said.
Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.