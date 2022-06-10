4 people injured in Coles County crash Friday afternoon

CHARLESTON — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 316 and North Loxa Road, near the landfill between Charleston and Mattoon.

Coles County Sherriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Spear said the crash occurred when a car pulled out in front of a semi truck and was hit.

An adult woman and a teenage girl, both of Sullivan, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign for their injuries. A juvenile boy was also taken there.

The driver of the semi, a male from Beecher City, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Mattoon Fire Department Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

No further information was available Friday evening.

This story will be updated.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.