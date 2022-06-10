 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

4 people injured in Coles County crash Friday afternoon

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision around 3:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 316 and North Loxa Road, near the landfill between Charleston and Mattoon.

Coles County Sherriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Spear said the crash occurred when a car pulled out in front of a semi truck and was hit.

An adult woman and a teenage girl, both of Sullivan, were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign for their injuries. A juvenile boy was also taken there.

The driver of the semi, a male from Beecher City, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Mattoon man charged in connection with stabbing

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Mattoon Fire Department Ambulance Service all responded to the accident.

No further information was available Friday evening.

This story will be updated.

What you missed this week in notable Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Journal Gazette/Times-Courier.

Charleston man accused of threatening to beat police officer
Local

Charleston man accused of threatening to beat police officer

  • corryn.brock
  • 0

A Charleston man has been charged with threatening to beat a police officer.

Mattoon man charged in connection with stabbing
Crime and Courts
alert top story

Mattoon man charged in connection with stabbing

  • corryn.brock
  • 0

A Mattoon man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery after police say he stabbed a man.

One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting
Crime and Courts
alert top story

One person injured, three detained after Sullivan shooting

  • corryn.brock
  • 0

One individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

70-year-old Lyft driver carjacked by gunpoint in St. Clair County
Crime-and-courts

70-year-old Lyft driver carjacked by gunpoint in St. Clair County

  • Carolyn P. Smith Belleville News-Democrat
  • 0

Three men called for a Lyft driver to pick them up in Freeburg, then stole his car at gunpoint, police said.

Five more women sue former Chicago-area gynecologist, alleging sexual assault during exams
Crime-and-courts

Five more women sue former Chicago-area gynecologist, alleging sexual assault during exams

  • Lisa Schencker Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Another five women have filed lawsuits alleging that a former NorthShore University HealthSystem obstetrician/gynecologist sexually assaulted them as patients — with the allegations spanning three decades.

Gymnastics coach charged in connection with making, possessing child porn, DuPage sheriff says
Crime-and-courts

Gymnastics coach charged in connection with making, possessing child porn, DuPage sheriff says

  • Jake Sheridan Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A gymnastics coach who spent the past decade working with 2- to 17-year-old children in Downers Grove was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to investigators with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison
Crime-and-courts

Prosecutors: R. Kelly should get at least 25 years in prison

  • TOM HAYS Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors said in a memo filed Wednesday in advance of his sentencing later this month.

Mask producers in Chicago file lawsuit against former employer alleging unpaid wages
Crime-and-courts

Mask producers in Chicago file lawsuit against former employer alleging unpaid wages

  • Shanzeh Ahmad Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Fifteen former employees of Ultio Crati filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against the company alleging several violations of state and federal law as well as a city ordinance relating to minimum, overtime and earned wages.

Witnesses chased driver accused of fatally striking bicyclist and held her for police, Cook Co. prosecutors say
Crime-and-courts

Witnesses chased driver accused of fatally striking bicyclist and held her for police, Cook Co. prosecutors say

  • Stephanie Casanova Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Several witnesses said they saw a woman in a car swerving before she hit a bicyclist and fled the scene in the Near West Side neighborhood in April, prosecutors said during a bond court hearing Tuesday.

Chicago man charged in machete-wielding robberies, police say
Crime-and-courts

Chicago man charged in machete-wielding robberies, police say

  • Shanzeh Ahmad Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Police have released details about five of the recent attacks, although some reports say there have been as many as nine robberies committed by a machete-wielding man.

Coroner IDs hatchet-wielding man shot by suburban police
Crime-and-courts

Coroner IDs hatchet-wielding man shot by suburban police

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Coroners on Tuesday identified a suburban Chicago man who was fatally shot after the man charged a police officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop.

Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago
Crime-and-courts

Eight people hurt in 2 mass shootings hours apart in Chicago

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

Eight people were hurt in two mass shootings hours apart in Chicago, authorities said.

Traffic stop leads to Flora man's arrest on drug charges
Crime and Courts

Traffic stop leads to Flora man's arrest on drug charges

  • corryn.brock
  • 0

A traffic stop has led to an 18-year-old Flora man being charged with intent to deliver cannabis, intent to deliver Xanax and possession of oxycodone.

Crime-and-courts

Man charged in Sunday shooting of Chicago police officer

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

Jerome Halsey, 27, of Chicago faces two counts of attempted murder and two firearm-related aggravated battery charges, the Chicago Police Department said.

Chicago police officer shot, taken to hospital
Crime-and-courts

Chicago police officer shot, taken to hospital

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

The incident marks the third time in a week a law enforcement officer has been shot in Chicago.

8-year-old girl shot by 12-year-old neighbor playing with gun in Chicago backyard, police say
Crime-and-courts

8-year-old girl shot by 12-year-old neighbor playing with gun in Chicago backyard, police say

  • Rosemary Sobol Chicago Tribune
  • 0

A 12-year-old girl shot her 8-year-old neighbor after saying the gun was “not real,” in a Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog
Crime-and-courts

Chicago man arrested in shootings of US marshal, police dog

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

A Chicago man was charged in the shootings of a U.S. marshal and his police dog who were wounded during an exchange of gunfire while serving a warrant, police said Saturday.

Feds want nearly 34 years for producer who pleaded guilty to trafficking Indian actresses in Chicago
Crime-and-courts

Feds want nearly 34 years for producer who pleaded guilty to trafficking Indian actresses in Chicago

  • Jason Meisner Chicago Tribune
  • 0

In asking for a sentence of between 27 and 34 years for Kishan Modugumudi, prosecutors said in the filing he was a predator who “preyed on the hopes and dreams of young, innocent Indian women with dreams of coming to the United States and advancing their careers.”

Suburban Chicago officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man
Crime-and-courts

Suburban Chicago officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

A Naperville police officer fatally shot a man who came at the officer with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday, authorities said.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News