5 people displaced after Sunday morning fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A fire early Sunday morning damaged a two-story apartment house on the north side of town and cost the life of a pet cat there.

The Charleston Fire Department reported that its crews were dispatched at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday to 608 N. Fifth St. for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the garage that was attached to a two-story house. The fire had worked its way into the home and up to a second-story apartment.

"Crews were able to make an aggressive attack and were able to get the fire under control. A second box alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel," the press release reported.

The four residents of the first-floor apartment and the one resident from the second-floor apartment were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape. Two of the residents were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

One pet cat survived, was treated on scene, and then taken by the owner to a local veterinarian clinic for treatment. One cat perished in the fire.

Crews were on scene until approximately 8:45 a.m. The fire appears to have started in the garage, but is still under investigation.

Both the first- and second-floor apartments had fire, smoke and water damage. The five residents of the apartments have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Coles-Moultrie counties 911, Coles-Moultrie Electrical Cooperative and the American Red Cross.

Charleston Fire Department open house

A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

