 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

Arcola, Humboldt, Sullivan men injured in I-57 crash

  • 0

CHAMPAIGN — Motorists from Arcola, Humboldt and Sullivan were injured in a single vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Champaign.

Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 2:33 p.m. as Dennis Ozier, 79, of Sullivan was driving his pickup truck south on I-57 near milepost 238 entering a construction zone. Police said the driver changed lanes within the construction zone and lost control of his vehicle. The truck overturned and came to rest upright across both lanes of southbound traffic.

The release reported that Ozier and both of his passengers, Robert Hochstetler, 58, of Arcola and Raymond Beachy, 46 of Humboldt, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Ozier was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘America’s Stonehenge’ rocked by explosion, investigators seeking suspect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News