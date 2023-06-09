MATTOON — Crews from the Mattoon Fire Department extinguished an attic fire early Friday morning in a house on the northeast side of town.

The fire department reported that crews were dispatched at 2:57 a.m. to 305 Piatt Ave. for a possible structure fire. They arrived at 3 a.m. at this single-story house and found light smoke coming from the attic. They were advised that all occupants of the residence had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.

Crews then deployed a hose line into the residence and found the fire in the ceiling of the kitchen. They quickly contained the fire to the attic area of the kitchen and knocked it out there. The residence received smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

A cause and origin investigation were conducted by department investigators. This fire is considered accidental and electrical in nature. All units cleared the scene by 05:16 a.m., with no injuries reported at this incident. Mattoon firefighters were also assisted at this scene by Coles and Moultrie counties 911, Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Ameren Illinois.

