Atwood man killed in crash with farm equipment in Coles County

MATTOON — An Atwood man died early Tuesday evening as the result of injuries sustained in a crash involving farm equipment on U.S. Route 45 near Humboldt.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release that the crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. as Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood was driving his pickup truck north on Route 45 near County Road 1480N and attempted to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons, driven by John Bolin of Humboldt.

According to the release, Phillips saw a passenger car driven by Rebollo Noe of Mattoon traveling south and Phillips attempted to pull back into the northbound lane. The release said the truck collided with the rear tire of the farm equipment, which caused the truck to overturn in the roadway. The truck was then hit by the southbound car.

Phillips was transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, where the Coles County Coroner's Office reported that he was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. in the emergency room. The Mattoon Fire Department, Humboldt and Cooks Mills fire protection districts, and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service also responded to this incident. The crash is still under investigation.