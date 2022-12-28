Body of missing Atwood woman found, authorities say

ATWOOD — Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman reported missing Dec. 22, has been found dead, authorities said.

According to a post on the village of Atwood Facebook page, search volunteers located an unresponsive female on Tuesday in a field west of Atwood. Responding officers determined the person was deceased and identified her as Fennessy.

An investigation is being conducted by the Atwood Police Department, Piatt County Coroner’s Office, and Piatt County Sheriff’s Office. Further information will be released at a later date.

Fennessy was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 200 block of North Kansas Street in Atwood during frigid, windy weather.

Area first responders took part in the search. In the Facebook post, the Atwood Police Department thanked all of the agencies that assisted with the search: Atwood Fire Protection District, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Fire Protection District, and Douglas County Search and Rescue/Emergency Management Agency.

"We also want to thank all of the area residents that volunteered to assist first responders."