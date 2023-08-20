CHARLESTON — Crews from the Charleston Fire Department extinguished blazes in a two-story apartment building and a mobile home early Sunday morning, with the second call occurring while the first was still in progress.

The fire department reported that its crews were dispatched at approximately 1:03 a.m. in response to the apartment building fire at 714 Ninth St. They found smoke on the second floor and a small amount of fire on the stairway leading to the second floor.

"One resident was home at the time of the fire and had to be rescued from the second floor via ladders. The resident was later transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation," the press release reported.

Fire damage was limited to the stairway, but there was smoke damage in the second-floor apartment. The ground floor apartment was vacant. Crews were on scene until approximately 5:42 a.m.

While some crews were still at the apartment building fire, others were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to the mobile home fire at 505 N. Division St., Lot 58.

"When crews arrived on the scene, they found a mobile home trailer fully involved in flames," the press release said.

Crews immediately started a defensive fire attack. They were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. Crews were on scene until approximately 9:20 a.m. putting out hot spots.

The mobile home is a complete loss, and the fire caused minor damage to adjacent house trailers. The resident, who was not home at the time of the fire, has been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting that resident.

Both fires are under investigation by the fire department, Charleston Police Department, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. Ameren Illinois assisted at both fire scenes.

