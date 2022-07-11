Charleston police seek help finding missing veteran

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department is asking for help locating Jason Feltner, 44, who has been missing since June 18.

He is a white male who is 6’1” and 220 pounds with multiple tattoos. Both of his ears are pierced, he has a mole on his upper left cheek and he was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson tank top, blue jean shorts and Timberland boots.

Feltner, who is from Charleston, was last seen walking toward the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and Davis Street after having left all of his personal belongings at his home. He is a disabled Army veteran.

His family is concerned for his health because he is dependent on insulin and they believe he does not have any with him, police said.

Feltner's wife, Carol Feltner, said she believes he may have shaved his head since leaving because of the heat. She said she hopes that people will help look for her husband.

"Please help us find him. He has a smile that will light up a room and a heart of pure good," Carol Feltner said. "He has a big personality that the world need today and we love and miss him very much."

She said it has been hard going through life without her husband.

"You don't know what it is like to live in Hell until you go through something like this," Feltner said. "It will literally take your breath from you."

Feltner may have connections to Casey and Decatur.

All tips can be sent to p3tips.com, or call 217-348-5221.