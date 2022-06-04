Charleston teen charged with DUI after fatal crash last weekend

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old has been charged with a DUI after a Memorial Day weekend car crash that left a Humboldt husband and wife dead.
His first court appearance will be July 19.
Police say Douglas Wilson Jr., of Charleston, was traveling west on County Road 1200N early Sunday evening when he failed to halt at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 500E, striking a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Sutton, 44, of Humboldt.
Sutton and her husband, James Sutton, 55, were pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.
The Coles County Sheriff's Office reports that after the crash, both vehicles continued into the field west of the intersection.
Wilson and his passenger, Jennavive G. Williams, 19, were both ejected from their vehicle when it overturned. The car subsequently caught fire.
As of Tuesday, Williams was reported to be in good condition following the crash. A condition update was not available for Wilson.
Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County neighbors: Obituaries for June 4
Read through the obituaries published in Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
KUHNS, Abe, 88 Auburn, Kentucky, formerly of Arthur, 9:30 a.m. at the Otto Center, half a mile south of Arthur.
NEOGA — Leroy L. "Lee" Harsch 91, of Neoga, IL, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in his residence.
SIGRIST, Lisa Ann, 55, Arcola 10 a.m. at Walnut Grove Christian Church, 12930 E County Rd 1700N, Arcola.
ELIE, Donna Rae, 75, Mattoon, died Tuesday (May 31, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
BARNES, Josephine Madalyn, 77, Mattoon, died Wednesday (June 1, 2022). Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
HILL, Howard Richard, Jr., 79, Mattoon, 2 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
CARTER, Marche Louise, 78, Gays, 11 a.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon.
RENTFRO, Larry D., 60, Altamont, died Wednesday (June 1, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.
DANVILLE — John Richard Terwilliger, 64, passed away on May 13, 2022 at his home in Danville, IL.
AYERS, Helen May, 79, Mattoon, noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 Dewitt Ave., Mattoon.
EVERSOLE, Patsy H., 88, Shelbyville, died Saturday (May 28, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
MATTOON — Morris "Moe" P. Stremming, age 85, of Mattoon, IL, passed Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8:48 AM at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
EDWARDS, Charles "Charlie" Eugene, 88, Mattoon, noon, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, Mattoon.
Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.