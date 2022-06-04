Charleston teen charged with DUI after fatal crash last weekend

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old has been charged with a DUI after a Memorial Day weekend car crash that left a Humboldt husband and wife dead.

His first court appearance will be July 19.

Police say Douglas Wilson Jr., of Charleston, was traveling west on County Road 1200N early Sunday evening when he failed to halt at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 500E, striking a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Sutton, 44, of Humboldt.

Sutton and her husband, James Sutton, 55, were pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office reports that after the crash, both vehicles continued into the field west of the intersection.

Wilson and his passenger, Jennavive G. Williams, 19, were both ejected from their vehicle when it overturned. The car subsequently caught fire.

As of Tuesday, Williams was reported to be in good condition following the crash. A condition update was not available for Wilson.

