WESTFIELD — Firefighters from Charleston and Mattoon helped rescue a man Tuesday afternoon who was entrapped in a grain bin in this Clark County community.

The Charleston Fire Department reported that its crews were dispatched at 11:09 a.m. to 620 E. State St. in Westfield in response to this incident. These crews included members from the MABAS 26 Technical Rescue Team, comprised of Charleston and Mattoon firefighters.

Upon arrival, the team found Clark County first responders on scene trying to extricate the victim from the grain bin. Team members assisted in the rescue of the trapped victim and they were able to extricate the victim from the grain bin at 3:07 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. The rescue team was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office; Westfield, Marshall and Casey firefighters; Westfield Township, and Arch Air Medical Service.

Close 1 of 6 Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday. Charleston Fire Department open house A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St. 1 of 6 Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.