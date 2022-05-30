 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash slows I-57 traffic at Mattoon

MATTOON — Illinois State Police, Mattoon fire and other first responders are on scene of a semitruck rollover along Interstate 57 south of Mattoon.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane at milepost 183. Illinois State Police said the right lane is closed.

Motorists are urged to use caution, slow down and be aware of slow moving or stopped vehicles.

