Crews respond to tractor fire, controlled burn Saturday in rural Coles County

CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to two fires Saturday, including a tractor fire and a controlled burn that had spread and appeared to be threatening several farm structures.

No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters on either incident.

LFPD first responded to a report of a fully engulfed tractor fire around 1:30 p.m. near 1320 East and 700 North in rural Coles County. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire, while additional personnel worked to extinguish the subsequent grass fire in the area.

As crews were finishing with the tractor fire, they were called to respond to the controlled burn on 650 East, south of Buck Grove Community Church.

The first unit on the scene determined that the fire had run out of fuel on the ground and was not a threat to the surrounding structures.

In a news release sent Saturday after the incidents, LFPD asked drivers to be respectful of farmers on roadways.

"Many farmers in the community are working in their field and large farm implements are traveling on the roads to get between fields," the news release read. "Please remember to slow down and be patient as we all share the road."

