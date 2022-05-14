 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews respond to tractor fire, controlled burn Saturday in rural Coles County

CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to two fires Saturday, including a tractor fire and a controlled burn that had spread and appeared to be threatening several farm structures.

No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters on either incident.

Watch now: Mattoon hosts 3 special events in 3 parks Saturday

LFPD first responded to a report of a fully engulfed tractor fire around 1:30 p.m. near 1320 East and 700 North in rural Coles County. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they began extinguishing the fire, while additional personnel worked to extinguish the subsequent grass fire in the area.

051622-mat-nws-fire1.jpg

Firefighters with the Lincoln Fire Protection District extinguish a tractor fire in a field near 1320 East and 700 North in rural Coles County Saturday. 

As crews were finishing with the tractor fire, they were called to respond to the controlled burn on 650 East, south of Buck Grove Community Church.

The first unit on the scene determined that the fire had run out of fuel on the ground and was not a threat to the surrounding structures.

051622-mat-nws-fire2.jpg

A Firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Protection District extinguishes a tractor fire in a field near 1320 East and 700 North in rural Coles County Saturday. 

In a news release sent Saturday after the incidents, LFPD asked drivers to be respectful of farmers on roadways.

"Many farmers in the community are working in their field and large farm implements are traveling on the roads to get between fields," the news release read. "Please remember to slow down and be patient as we all share the road."

