Details of Friday three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County released

CHARLESTON – Two people were injured Friday in a crash involving three vehicles.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Lincoln Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois 316 and Loxa Road at 8:22 a.m. They arrived to find a three-vehicle accident blocking the intersection with one vehicle resting on its side on the hood of another vehicle.

Charleston Fire Department was able to stabilize the vehicle on its side to help the driver out of the vehicle, the release said. Two individuals were transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center by the Charleston Fire Department.

The accident was cleared at 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Fire Protection District was assisted by Charleston Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Coles County Sheriff’s Office and Bartley’s Garage.