 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Details of Friday three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County released

  • 0

Over a hundred dogs gathered at a minor league baseball field in Illinois to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony. Organizers say 66 dog couples gathered for the attempt, but did not break the 2007 record of 178 couples, established in Littleton, Colorado. The event, called "Diamonds in the Ruff," was at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Illinois on Sunday. It was hosted by the Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and was also a fundraiser for U.S. military veterans and animal rescue groups.

CHARLESTON – Two people were injured Friday in a crash involving three vehicles.

According to a news release issued Monday by the Lincoln Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois 316 and Loxa Road at 8:22 a.m. They arrived to find a three-vehicle accident blocking the intersection with one vehicle resting on its side on the hood of another vehicle.

Three family members killed in crash on way home from Charleston Speedway

Charleston Fire Department was able to stabilize the vehicle on its side to help the driver out of the vehicle, the release said. Two individuals were transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center by the Charleston Fire Department.

Two taken to hospital after crash Monday in Charleston

The accident was cleared at 9:15 a.m. Lincoln Fire Protection District was assisted by Charleston Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Coles County Sheriff’s Office and Bartley’s Garage.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News