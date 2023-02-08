MATTOON — A dog and two cats perished in a Mattoon house fire early Wednesday.

The Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 705 Oklahoma Ave. around 8 a.m. Wednesday for a possible structure fire. When crews arrived they found an active fire in the single-story, single-family home, later found to be electrical in nature.

A resident of the home told fire crews that all occupants of the home were safely evacuated but the dog and cats were still inside .

Some firefighters extinguished the fire as others began a search in the home for the animals. The dog and one cat were located and resuscitation efforts were initiated, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.

The residence is uninhabitable and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Mattoon firefighters were assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911, Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Ameren Illinois and the Coles County Animal Shelter.

