Driver cited with DUI in injury crash on Route 130 north of Charleston

CHARLESTON — A driver has been cited with driving under the influence for a crash in which he and three other motorists were injured Saturday evening on Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston.
A Coles County Sheriff's Office press release reported that vehicles driven by William M. Clough and Robert L. Brockett collided at approximately 10:08 p.m. at Route 130 and 1200N.
"Three individuals where transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, with one in critical condition," the press release said. "A fourth was taken to Sarah Bush for minor injury and later cleared."
The press release reported that Brockett's passenger, Tina L Plummer 14, was among the motorists involved in the crash. The release did not include a name for a fourth motorist, and it did not list the ages for Clough and Brockett or the hometowns of any of the motorists.
Clough was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane usage. The press release reported that the crash is still under investigation.
Pictured, from the left, are Hadley Webb, Missy Brown, Kris Webb, Ellen Homann and Beth Wood taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
Charleston High School girls cross country coach Chris Hawk watches as some of his team members plant U.S. flags in the end zone of the school's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after they tookpart in the2022 Run for the Fallen.
Danah and Brad Himes of Charleston and their 12-year-old son, Simon, prepare to ring the end zone bell at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football fieldSaturday morning after taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen.
Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School'sTrojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism.
The 2022 Run for the Fallen was held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex.
CHS cross country teams
Walking for the fallen
Field of flags takes shape
Bell tolls in memory of the fallen
Remembering Sgt. Bolinski
