Driver cited with DUI in injury crash on Route 130 north of Charleston

CHARLESTON — A driver has been cited with driving under the influence for a crash in which he and three other motorists were injured Saturday evening on Illinois Route 130 north of Charleston.

A Coles County Sheriff's Office press release reported that vehicles driven by William M. Clough and Robert L. Brockett collided at approximately 10:08 p.m. at Route 130 and 1200N.

"Three individuals where transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, with one in critical condition," the press release said. "A fourth was taken to Sarah Bush for minor injury and later cleared."

The press release reported that Brockett's passenger, Tina L Plummer 14, was among the motorists involved in the crash. The release did not include a name for a fourth motorist, and it did not list the ages for Clough and Brockett or the hometowns of any of the motorists.

Clough was cited for driving under the influence and improper lane usage. The press release reported that the crash is still under investigation.

Personnel from the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and Charleston Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This story will be updated.