Effingham crash kills woman, injures man from Neoga

EFFINGHAM — A two-vehicle crash Friday morning on U.S. Route 45 in Effingham killed a woman and injured a man, both from Neoga.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported that the crash occurred at 9:15 a.m. as Rachel M. Pace, 44, was driving her van northbound on Route 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, and as Mason M. Thomas, 23, was driving his pickup truck southbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, the van crossed the center line and struck the front of the truck.

ISP reported that Pace was flown to a regional hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Thomas was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Route 45 was closed for approximately five hours during the crash investigation, which is ongoing.

