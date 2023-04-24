CHARLESTON — A fire heavily damaged a house and displaced its occupant Sunday morning on the west side of Charleston.

The Charleston Fire Department reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at 7:20 a.m. to 1001 Douglas St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attached garage and house.

A second box alarm was immediately requested to bring in additional personnel and resources. Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire. They were on scene until approximately 10 a.m.

The fire appears to have started in the garage area and spread to the connected house. The structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage. The fire also melted siding to one neighbor’s house and another’s garage. The fire is still under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The one resident of the house has been displaced due to the extent of the damage and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Charleston Fire Department was also assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Coles-Moultrie counties 911, and Ameren Illinois.

