Fire damages detached garage, adjacent structures in Mattoon

MATTOON — A fire damaged a detached garage and its radiant heat damaged several adjacent structures early Monday evening.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at 4:34 p.m. to the area of Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue for a possible structure fire. Mattoon police then arrived on scene and notified crews that the fire was in a detached garage behind 617 Wabash Ave. Crews arrived on scene to find this garage fully involved in fire at 4:37 p.m.

Crews deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to begin extinguishing the fire. A secure water supply was established to both trucks from two different hydrants. A third handline was then deployed to help protect exposures and extinguish the fire.

A total of five outbuildings and two homes received damage from the radiant heat from this fire. The fire was deemed under control at 5 p.m. All units cleared the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m.

There was one minor injury reported, which was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital. No injuries to fire personnel were reported. Mattoon fire investigators later determined that the fire was caused by items being too close to a heating device.

The Mattoon Fire Department was also assisted at this scene by Charleston Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie 911 emergency communications, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Ameren Illinois, Consolidated Communications, and Mediacom.