Fire damages Moultrie Avenue house in Mattoon

MATTOON — No injuries were reported from a fire Wednesday morning that damaged a house on Moultrie Avenue.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at 7:51 a.m. to this structure fire at 805 Moultrie Ave. and subsequently found a working fire inside a single-family residence there.

Crews deployed a 1 3/4-inch handline to the rear door of the home, and then began an interior attack and search for occupants. It appeared the occupant would not be home because the car was not in the driveway, but crews were notified that there might be a dog inside of the structure. They extinguished the fire and searched the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside.

The fire was declared under control at 8 a.m. Crews then conducted overhaul work to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished and had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.

Mattoon Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire with assistance from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Mattoon Police Department.

Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:39 p.m. The Mattoon Fire Department also was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 and Ameren Illinois.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

