MATTOON — A fire damaged a barn-style structure early Wednesday evening along Lake Road east of Lake Paradise.

Volunteer firefighters from the Wabash Fire Protection District were dispatched to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. The Neoga Fire Protection District was subsequently called to provide additional manpower and equipment.

The Neoga district reported that Wabash crews, whose station is located just south on Lake Road, had the fire extinguished before its mutual aid crews arrived from adjacent Cumberland County. The Neoga crews helped with cleaning up some hot spots that were left in the structure.

Afterwards, the Wabash district reported that no one was hurt at the scene and that an occupant of the structure was checked out but did not require transport by ambulance for medical assistance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Close 1 of 6 _StormDamage1-0624-KT.JPG An unidentified worker chain saws an uprooted poplar tree into sections for removal while helping to clean up the storm damage Thursday morning (June 24, 2010) at the Ground residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage6-0624-KT.JPG Water from Wednesday night's storm fills the hole left by an uprooted tree on Old State Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage3-0624-KT.JPG Scrape marks on the driveway of the Weber residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon show the path of the Webers' Bradford pear tree as it was blown away by Wednesday night's storm. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage2-0624-KT.JPG June Ground stands Thursday afternoon (June 24. 2010) near the Bradford pear tree that was lifted from her next door neighbors' backyard over a row of evergreens and deposited trunk down into the yard of her home on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage5-0624-KT.JPG The American flag at the Ground residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon was torn by the high winds of Wednesday night's storm. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage4-0624-KT.JPG The air pressure created by Wednesday night's storm inside the garage of the Weber residence on Mary Todd Road created by Wednesday night's storm was enough to buckle the garage's door. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). PHOTOS: Storm hits Lake Paradise Midnight storm uproots trees near Lake Paradise 1 of 6 _StormDamage1-0624-KT.JPG An unidentified worker chain saws an uprooted poplar tree into sections for removal while helping to clean up the storm damage Thursday morning (June 24, 2010) at the Ground residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage6-0624-KT.JPG Water from Wednesday night's storm fills the hole left by an uprooted tree on Old State Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage3-0624-KT.JPG Scrape marks on the driveway of the Weber residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon show the path of the Webers' Bradford pear tree as it was blown away by Wednesday night's storm. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage2-0624-KT.JPG June Ground stands Thursday afternoon (June 24. 2010) near the Bradford pear tree that was lifted from her next door neighbors' backyard over a row of evergreens and deposited trunk down into the yard of her home on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage5-0624-KT.JPG The American flag at the Ground residence on Mary Todd Road west of Mattoon was torn by the high winds of Wednesday night's storm. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan). _StormDamage4-0624-KT.JPG The air pressure created by Wednesday night's storm inside the garage of the Weber residence on Mary Todd Road created by Wednesday night's storm was enough to buckle the garage's door. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan).