Fire destroys tire loaded trailer on I-57 in Cumberland County

NEOGA — The Illinois State Police has reported that a fire destroyed a trailer loaded with used tires Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cumberland County.

State Police District 12 in Effingham reported in a press release that a truck pulling a 20-foot enclosed trailer was traveling south on I-57 near mile post 179 when the wheels and axle caught fire at approximately 6:40 a.m. Crews from the nearby Neoga Fire Protection District were dispatched the scene at that time.

"Once on scene, it was determined that additional help would be needed due to the contents of the trailer that were burning. Wabash Fire Protection District was paged for mutual aid," the Neoga district reported on its Facebook page. No injuries were reported, but the trailer and its load were a total loss to the fire.

One lane of traffic was blocked for the duration of the incident. After the fire was extinguished and a tow truck arrived, fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 8:40 a.m.

