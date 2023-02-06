NEOGA — A fire destroyed two adjacent houses and displaced four residents early Monday morning on the east side of Lake Mattoon.

Chief Clint Willenborg of the Neoga Fire Protection District said crews were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. to a report of a single structure fire at 18 Hidden Acres. He said while firefighters were on the way, they learned that the blaze had spread from a smaller house to an adjacent larger house and to a detached garage on this same property.

Willenborg said the Sigel Fire Protection District already had been dispatched to provide mutual aid for the structure fire. He said Neoga then called in the Wabash Fire Protection District to provide extra assistance due to the size of the fire. He said there was little distance between the three burning structures.

"That was the biggest challenge. There was so much fire loaded into a small area," Willenborg said, noting that the flames also engulfed a vehicle in the garage and one in the driveway. "The entire property ended up being a total loss.

The fire chief said there were no injuries among the property owner and two children that lived in the larger house, the occupant who resided in the smaller house, or the emergency responders. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced residents.

Crews were on scene for approximately four hours. He said they had ample water supply to fight the fire from the city of Neoga's distribution system, which was recently upgraded with grant funding.

Willenborg said the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is set to help determine the cause of the blaze.

