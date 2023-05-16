MATTOON — A vacant house across Richmond Avenue from the Mattoon Area Family YMCA was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the area behind the YMCA for a structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 4:01 a.m. and found the residence at 1608 Richmond Ave. fully involved in flames. Upon questioning neighbors, firefighters determined that the house was vacant.

Crews deployed hose lines and utilized two master stream devices to begin attacking the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties. The residence next door did suffer exterior damage to a privacy fence, melted vinyl siding and two broken windows, but crews kept the fire from spreading to the interior.

"Due to the severity of the fire and the partial collapse of the roof, the fire department was assisted by the Public Works Department in pulling unstable walls of the structure down so crews could access interior hot spots and completely extinguish the fire," said Chief Jeff Hilligoss in the press release.

No reports of any injuries occurred during this incident. The fire was brought under control in a little more than an hour, and all units cleared the scene by 11:56 a.m. The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

The Mattoon Fire Department was also assisted at this scene by Coles and Moultrie counties 911 emergency communications, Charleston Fire Department, Mattoon Police Department, Mattoon Code Enforcement Office, Ameren Illinois, and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service.

Richmond was temporarily closed to traffic adjacent to the fire scene. The house was located on the north side of Richmond, near the Canadian National railroad lines that run north-south through Mattoon.

Photos: 2023 SBL Races for All Paces mat-nws-races-paces-266-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-corner-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-costumes-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-duo-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finish-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finishdog-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-finishkid-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-hugsmiles-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-stroller-pic.jpeg mat-nws-races-paces-stroller2-pic.jpeg