Fire displaces 3 Charleston residents

CHARLESTON - Three Charleston residents have been displaced after a house fire thought to be caused by a “misuse of smoking materials” early Wednesday morning.

When the Charleston Fire Department arrived at lot 107 of Longacre Estates, they found fire coming out of the front bedroom window and quickly put the fire out.

One resident sustained minor burns and was evaluated by emergency medical services, but the residents were able to make it out of the home.

The fire appears to have started in the front bedroom where the bulk of the fire damage was and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

Crews were on the scene until 5 a.m.

The fire department was was assisted by the Charleston Police Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren Illinois and the American Red Cross.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.