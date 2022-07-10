 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire displaces Charleston family of five

Charleston house fire

Charleston Fire Department firefighters try to extinguish a fire at 631 14th St. that displaced a family of five. 

CHARLESTON — A structure fire left a family of five displaced early Sunday.

Charleston Fire Department crews were dispatched to 631 14th St. at 4:30 a.m. and arrived to see fire coming out of the roof of the home. Because of the amount of fire and damage to the home, crews had to fight the fire from the exterior.

The residents, two adults and three children, were present at the time and were able to escape the home. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

2 firefighters injured, 8 residents displaced by Mattoon apartment fire

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat-related illness.

The fire appears to have started on the exterior of the home and is still under investigation.

CFD was assisted by the Charleston Fire Department, the Mattoon Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-5868. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

