MATTOON — A fire late Friday afternoon that damaged a vacant house on the west side of Mattoon is under investigation.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. to a report of a possible structure fire in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue.

Crews arrived at 3:23 p.m. and found a 1 1/2-story residence with smoke showing. They deployed a handline and knocked down the fire within the structure in a matter of minutes. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the room of origin and they checked for any extension beyond this room.

Firefighters searching the residence found that there were no people inside the structure and that it appeared to be vacant. There were no reported injuries at the fire.

"A department investigator then began a cause and origin investigation. This fire appears to be incendiary in nature, as there were no utilities to this structure. The investigation continues currently," Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in the release.

The National Fire Protection Association defines a fire with an incendiary cause as a "fire intentionally ignited under circumstances where the person knows the fire should not be ignited."

Mattoon firefighters were assisted at the scene by Coles and Moultrie counties 911 emergency communications, the Mattoon Police Department and Ameren Illinois.

This incident occurred as firefighters and city street crews were responding to downed trees and other damage caused by high winds and heavy rainfall on Friday.

