Firefighters called to Mattoon apartment complex

MATTOON — The “careless use of smoking materials” was blamed for a fire Thursday evening at a Mattoon apartment complex.

According to a Mattoon Fire Department news release, crews were called 2101 Champaign Ave. at 6:22 p.m. and arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story complex.

Firefighters located and extinguished the fire, which was contained to a second floor apartment.

The release stated crews on the second and third floor assisted several residents from their apartments. Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance service was called and assisted residents with some minor smoke inhalation. One resident was transported to the hospital, while two residents did not wish to be transported.

One resident was displaced by the fire. Once the smoke was cleared, other residents were allowed back into their apartments, the release said.

The Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie 911 and Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance assisted at the scene.

