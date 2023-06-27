SULLIVAN — Firefighters resuscitated a dog and saved other pets at the scene of a fire that severely damaged a house and killed several pet birds Monday afternoon along Cooks Mills Road.
Crews from the Sullivan Fire Protection District were dispatched at 1:45 p.m. in response to this fire in a two-story residential structure at 1630 Cooks Mills Road in Moultrie County, said Assistant Fire Chief Chris Wright.
"The entire second story was involved when the first crew got there," Wright said, adding that the two occupants of the home already had evacuated after returning home and discovering the fire upstairs.
Sullivan firefighters began making an interior attack on the fire and rescuing pets from the house as backup manpower and water supplies were called to the scene, Wright said. They were assisted by volunteer firefighters from the Arthur, Bethany, Cooks Mills, Humboldt, and Lovington fire protection districts.
Wright said crews assisted one of the home's occupants with using medicinal oxygen. He said they rescued a dog from a kennel within the house, resuscitated it on scene, and sent the canine to a veterinary office, where it has since recovered. He said they also rescued a pet snake and several pet birds, but other birds died in their cages there.
"The entire structure is probably a total loss," Wright said, explaining that there is extensive fire damage to the second floor and water and smoke damage to the first floor. He said the American Red Cross is assisting the two occupants with temporary housing.
All of the fire crews cleared the scene by 5:35 p.m. Wright said the investigation of the fire is ongoing, but preliminary indications are that it may have been caused by a malfunctioning window air conditioning unit upstairs.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.