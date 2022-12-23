First responders searching for missing Atwood woman

ATWOOD — First responders are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman from Atwood who was last seen Thursday night.

The Piatt County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that it is sharing information at the request of the Atwood Police Department regarding a missing endangered adult, Karen Fennessy, in this community along the Douglas and Piatt county lines.

Fennessy was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 200 block of North Kansas Street in Atwood during frigid, windy weather. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, khaki pants, black boots, and a gray winter hat.

First responders were in Atwood late morning Friday, Dec. 23 conducting a search for Fennessy. Police received information that morning Fennessy was observed late Thursday night in the area of Central Avenue and Kentucky Street.

Atwood police are asking residents to check their garages, outbuildings, or unlocked vehicles and report any concerns to police by dialing 911. Atwood police are also informing residents that first responders will be walking in the area.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Fennessy or has any information relevant to this search, they are asked to contact local authorities by calling the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at (217) 762-5761.

