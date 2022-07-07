 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

Greenup woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 130

  • 0

GREENUP — A Greenup driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in a construction zone on Illinois Route 130 just north of Interstate 70, officials said.

Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham reported in a press release that the collision occurred at 10:50 a.m. as a sport utility vehicle driven by Samantha N. Austin, 27, of Charleston was stopped by a construction flagman just over a hill crest, facing northbound, behind several other vehicles. An SUV driven by Donna M. Glenn of Greenup was stopped directly behind Austin's vehicle.

The release reported that a SUV driven by Ashley N. Kemper of Greenup was traveling northbound on Route 130 and rear-ended Glenn's vehicle, pushing it into Austin's vehicle. Glenn, 71, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other drivers declined medical attention. Kemper, 28, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘America’s Stonehenge’ rocked by explosion, investigators seeking suspect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News