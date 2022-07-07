Greenup woman injured in three-vehicle crash on Route 130

GREENUP — A Greenup driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in a construction zone on Illinois Route 130 just north of Interstate 70, officials said.

Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham reported in a press release that the collision occurred at 10:50 a.m. as a sport utility vehicle driven by Samantha N. Austin, 27, of Charleston was stopped by a construction flagman just over a hill crest, facing northbound, behind several other vehicles. An SUV driven by Donna M. Glenn of Greenup was stopped directly behind Austin's vehicle.

The release reported that a SUV driven by Ashley N. Kemper of Greenup was traveling northbound on Route 130 and rear-ended Glenn's vehicle, pushing it into Austin's vehicle. Glenn, 71, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The other drivers declined medical attention. Kemper, 28, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.