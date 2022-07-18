House trailer fire extinguished in Oakland

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OAKLAND — Volunteer firefighters from three departments extinguished a house trailer fire Sunday on the south side of Oakland.

The Oakland Community Fire Protection District reported in a press release that its firefighters were called out at 5:04 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire at 205 Ashmore Road, just south of Illinois Route 133, in northeast Coles County.

"When units arrived on scene, the rear of the trailer was on fire. Extinguishing efforts commenced, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished at 6:15 a.m.," the release said, adding that no one was at home at the time of the fire.

The Oakland Community Fire Protection District reported that it is investigating the fire in cooperation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. Crews from the Hindsboro Fire Protection District and Ashmore Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

