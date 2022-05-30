Humboldt husband, wife killed in Coles County crash

MATTOON — A husband and wife from Humboldt were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday evening north of Mattoon, reported the Coles County Coroner's Office.

James H. Sutton, 55, and Rachel A. Sutton, 44, were pronounced deceased at 6:50 p.m. at the crash scene at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E, said Coroner Ed Schniers. This location is west of Dorans and U.S. Route 45.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the crash. Crash report information was not available Monday afternoon.

