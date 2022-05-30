Humboldt husband, wife killed in Coles County crash

MATTOON — A husband and wife from Humboldt were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday evening north of Mattoon, reported the
Coles County Coroner's Office.
James H. Sutton, 55, and Rachel A. Sutton, 44, were pronounced deceased at 6:50 p.m. at the crash scene at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E, said Coroner Ed Schniers. This location is west of Dorans and U.S. Route 45.
The
Coles County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation of the crash. Crash report information was not available Monday afternoon.
Today in history: May 30
1922: The Lincoln Memorial
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.
AP
1937: The Republic Steel Plant
In 1937, ten people were killed when police fired on steelworkers demonstrating near the Republic Steel plant in South Chicago.
AP
1943: Attu
In 1943, during World War II, American troops secured the Aleutian island of Attu from Japanese forces.
AP
1989: Tiananmen Square
In 1989, student protesters in Beijing erected a “Goddess of Democracy” statue in Tiananmen Square (the statue was destroyed in the Chinese government’s crackdown).
AP
2002: Ground Zero
In 2002, a solemn, wordless ceremony marked the end of the agonizing cleanup at ground zero in New York, 8 1/2 months after 9/11.
AP
2006: Jimmy Hoffa
In 2006, the FBI said it had found no trace of Jimmy Hoffa after digging up a suburban Detroit horse farm.
AP
2011: Germany
Ten years ago: Germany announced plans to abandon nuclear power over the next 11 years, outlining an ambitious strategy in the wake of Japan’s Fukushima disaster to replace atomic power with renewable energy sources.
AP
2011: Martin Dempsey
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama selected Army Gen. Martin Dempsey to be the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman.
AP
2015: Beau Biden
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden’s son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, died at age 46 of brain cancer.
AP
2016: Barack Obama
Five years ago: President Barack Obama challenged Americans on Memorial Day to fill the silence from those who died serving their country with love and support for families of the fallen, “not just with words but with our actions.”
AP
2020: Protests
One year ago: Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of Black people grew across the country; racially diverse crowds held mostly peaceful demonstrations in dozens of cities, though many later descended into violence, with police cars set ablaze. The National Guard was deployed outside the White House, where crowds taunted law enforcement officers, who fired pepper spray. A fourth day of violence in Los Angeles prompted the mayor to impose a citywide curfew and call in the National Guard. Street protests in New York City over police killings spiraled into the city’s worst day of unrest in decades, as fires burned, windows were smashed and confrontations between demonstrators and officers flared.
AP
2020: SpaceX
One year ago: A rocket ship built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX took off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral to carry two Americans to the International Space Station; it ushered in a new era of commercial space travel.
AP
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!