Lake Land College mourns loss of baseball player Lucas Otto

MATTOON — Lake Land College is mourning the loss of baseball player Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur, who died following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday on Interstate 72 that also claimed the life of a Decatur man.

“The Lake Land College Athletic Community is deeply saddened by the loss of Lucas Otto," said Lake Land Athletic Director Bill Jackson in a press release. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Lucas' family, teammates, friends and community. Lucas was a sophomore pitcher on the Laker Baseball team. He was an amazing teammate, friend, and a great competitor on the mound.”

Lake Land reported that its counseling services are available to assist athletes, students and staff during this difficult time.

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, a collegiate summer league baseball team in the United States Prospect League, had Otto on its roster this summer, as well. Otto graduated in 2020 from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School, where he was on the Knights baseball and football teams.

An Illinois State Police press release reported that the fatal crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near I-72 mile marker 118 between the Mount Auburn/Illiopolis and Buffalo/Mechanicsburg exits. Otto was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, Zachary Wilham, 27, of Decatur, died Thursday in HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Preliminary reports indicate that Wilham was traveling the wrong way and struck Otto's vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner and the Illinois State Police.

