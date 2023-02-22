MATTOON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported that a man who was found dead Tuesday afternoon at Lake Paradise died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. to the area of the old dam on Lake Paradise in response to a call regarding an unresponsive subject in a vehicle. First responders from the Wabash Fire Protection District and the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service responded, as well.

The sheriff's office reported that a man was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. First responders checked for signs of life and were unsuccessful.

Subsequently, the scene was secured and investigated by the sheriff's office and the Coles County Coroner's Office. The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man from Mattoon. The sheriff's office reported that investigators have determined that this is an isolated incident and foul play is not suspected.