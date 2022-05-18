Man injured when tractor overturns near Ashmore

ASHMORE — An Ashmore man was airlifted Tuesday night to Carle Foundation Hospital after being extricated from a tractor that tipped over near North County Road 2150E and East County Road 850 N.

Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett said the man was conscious and alert when he was pulled from the tractor and received care from the department's paramedics before being airlifted.

A firefighter with Lincoln Fire Protection District said it appeared that the man was mowing when he ran over an area near Polecat Creek that dipped down, causing the tractor to tip over.

An official accident report is unavailable at this time. The man's current condition is unknown.

Other agencies that responded to the incident included the Ashmore Fire Department and the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

