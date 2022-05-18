 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Man injured when tractor overturns near Ashmore

  • 0
Ashmore tractor accident

Emergency crews responded Tuesday night to a report of a man trapped underneath an overturned tractor in rural Ashmore. The man was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital.

 corryn.brock

ASHMORE — An Ashmore man was airlifted Tuesday night to Carle Foundation Hospital after being extricated from a tractor that tipped over near North County Road 2150E and East County Road 850 N.

Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett said the man was conscious and alert when he was pulled from the tractor and received care from the department's paramedics before being airlifted.

A firefighter with Lincoln Fire Protection District said it appeared that the man was mowing when he ran over an area near Polecat Creek that dipped down, causing the tractor to tip over.

An official accident report is unavailable at this time. The man's current condition is unknown.

Other agencies that responded to the incident included the Ashmore Fire Department and the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerians turn to charcoal as cooking gas prices soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News