Mattoon crews extinguish chimney fire on Christmas Eve

MATTOON — Crews from the Mattoon Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire on Christmas Eve in a home on the south side of town.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said firefighters were dispatched at 2:03 p.m. Saturday to a report of a chimney fire with possible extension to the structure at 1000 Stinson Ave. The arriving crews found a single-family residence with light smoke showing from the exterior around the chimney.

"Crews had to cut a hole in the roof and pull drywall on the inside of the residence to access the fire," Hilligoss said. This fire was quickly extinguished from both above the fire through the roof, and below after pulling the ceiling around the chimney area."

Hilligoss said this fire did not displace the occupants of the residence, and there were no reported injuries from the fire.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 emergency communications, Charleston Fire Department, and Mattoon Police Department.

