Mattoon crews respond to apartment fire Saturday night

MATTOON — Crews with the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a fire in a two-story apartment house at 2417 Richmond Ave.

As of 6 p.m., they appeared to have the fire knocked down and under control.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said there were no injuries reported at the scene.

The local American Red Cross office has been asked to provide assistance for the displaced residents.

The house is across the street from the Life Academy in the former Hawthorne Elementary School building.

This story will be updated.

