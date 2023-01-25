 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Mattoon firefighters respond to alarm at OSF OnCall Urgent Care

  • 0

MATTOON — Firefighters responded to what turned out to be an unfounded alarm early Wednesday afternoon at the OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic space.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said there was an alarm activation at this location, 1019 Charleston Ave. East, and someone in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center there thought they smelled smoke. He said the alarm was subsequently reset and no fire was found.

OSF fire call

Mattoon firefighters use their ladder truck Wednesday afternoon to inspect air handling units on the roof of the OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic space.

During this call for service, fire crews used their ladder truck to climb on to the roof of the Mattoon Marketplace so they could inspected the air handling units there while a light snowfall continued to spit from the sky.

The presence of the fire trucks caught the attention of those at Jersey Mike's, Starbucks and other businesses in this building. The OSF clinic has been closed for business in recent weeks.

Did you know house fires happen more during the winter?

Charleston Fire Department open house

A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.

1 of 6
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This NASA funded space plane might someday fly astronauts to Saturn's moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News