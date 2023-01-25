Mattoon firefighters respond to alarm at OSF OnCall Urgent Care

MATTOON — Firefighters responded to what turned out to be an unfounded alarm early Wednesday afternoon at the OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic space.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said there was an alarm activation at this location, 1019 Charleston Ave. East, and someone in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center there thought they smelled smoke. He said the alarm was subsequently reset and no fire was found.

During this call for service, fire crews used their ladder truck to climb on to the roof of the Mattoon Marketplace so they could inspected the air handling units there while a light snowfall continued to spit from the sky.

The presence of the fire trucks caught the attention of those at Jersey Mike's, Starbucks and other businesses in this building. The OSF clinic has been closed for business in recent weeks.

