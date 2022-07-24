 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon man dead after single-vehicle crash

MATTOON — A 22-year-old Mattoon man has died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Anakin Feuerborn, the driver of the vehicle, crashed at the intersection of County Road 1000N and County Road 700E around 5:08 p.m. Saturday, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.

Five Central Illinois parks to benefit from state grants

He was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. Sunday, the coroner said.

The death and crash are under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

No further information was available Sunday evening. This story will be updated.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

