Mattoon man dies in collision

MATTOON — A Mattoon motorcyclist died early Thursday evening from injuries he sustained when his motorcyclist struck the back of a tow truck on U.S. Route 45 south of Lake Land College, reported Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.
Motorcyclist Michael J. McKenna, 69, was pronounced dead at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center following the collision, Schniers said. The coroner said his understanding is that the tow truck was driving on Route 45 at the time of the collision.
The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation of the collision.
This story will be updated.
Today in history: May 13
1914: Joe Louis
In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Alabama.
AP
1940: Winston Churchill
In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1973: Bobby Riggs
In 1973, in tennis’ first so-called “Battle of the Sexes,” Bobby Riggs defeated Margaret Court 6-2, 6-1 in Ramona, California. (Billie Jean King soundly defeated Riggs at the Houston Astrodome in September.)
STR
1981: Pope John Paul II
On May 13, 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca (MEH’-met AH’-lee AH’-juh).
Peter Dejong
1994: Bill Clinton
In 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated federal appeals Judge Stephen G. Breyer to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Harry A. Blackmun; Breyer went on to win Senate confirmation.
Danny Johnston
2002: George W. Bush
In 2002, President George W. Bush announced that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin (POO’-tihn) would sign a treaty to shrink their countries’ nuclear arsenals by two-thirds.
Charles Tasnadi
2019: Doris Day
In 2019, Doris Day, the sunny blond film star and singer who appeared in comedic roles opposite Rock Hudson and Cary Grant in the 1950s and 1960s, died at her California home at the age of 97.
STF
2020: Gov. Tony Evers
In 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ coronavirus stay-at-home order, ruling that his administration had overstepped its authority by extending the order for another month.
Andy Manis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!