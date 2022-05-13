 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon man dies in collision

MATTOON — A Mattoon motorcyclist died early Thursday evening from injuries he sustained when his motorcyclist struck the back of a tow truck on U.S. Route 45 south of Lake Land College, reported Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.

Motorcyclist Michael J. McKenna, 69, was pronounced dead at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center following the collision, Schniers said. The coroner said his understanding is that the tow truck was driving on Route 45 at the time of the collision.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation of the collision.

This story will be updated.

Reporter

Related to this story

