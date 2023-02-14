MATTOON — An 18-year-old Mattoon man has been charged with criminal damage to government property for allegedly starting a trash can fire in the passenger area at the Amtrak train depot.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed this felony charge against Codi J. Blasche on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department in connection with this fire at the depot, 1718 Broadway Ave., owned by the city of Mattoon.

A Mattoon Fire Department press release reported that crews were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. Saturday to an automatic fire alarm in the depot. The firefighters subsequently found a smoke odor and a light haze near the restrooms in the passenger area. Inside of the men’s restroom, they discovered a smoldering fire in a trash can. They extinguished the fire and contacted police.

Officers utilized multiple resources in identifying the suspect and located him shortly afterwards, a police department press release reported. Blasche was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Saturday.

Court records show that the initial appearance hearing for Blasche has not been scheduled. The criminal damage charge reports that the fire caused less than $500 in damage.

Why the US falls behind in passenger train travel Why the US falls behind in passenger train travel The US has one of the most extensive rail systems in the world, but its primarily used for freight Freight-related delays have limited Amtrak's on-time performance Investment in rail has lagged behind highways and air travel Private and state investment could also expand passenger infrastructure