Missing Charleston man found dead

CHARLESTON — The body of a missing Charleston man was found Saturday in the 1400 block of Davis Street, authorities confirmed Monday.

The man, 44-year-old disabled Army veteran Jason Feltner, had been missing since June 18.

Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department and Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers say they do not suspect foul play in the death. At this time it is believed the death was a suicide.

Schniers said body was found in a dense area with a lot of foliage, and that likely contributed to how look it took to find. He said the body showed signs of severe decomposition.