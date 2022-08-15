 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

breaking

Missing Charleston man found dead

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The body of a missing Charleston man was found Saturday in the 1400 block of Davis Street, authorities confirmed Monday. 

The man, 44-year-old disabled Army veteran Jason Feltner, had been missing since June 18.

Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department and Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers say they do not suspect foul play in the death. At this time it is believed the death was a suicide.

Schniers said body was found in a dense area with a lot of foliage, and that likely contributed to how look it took to find. He said the body showed signs of severe decomposition. 

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News