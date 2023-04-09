CHARLESTON — A missing man was found deceased late Sunday afternoon in the water at Lake Charleston after a search for him was conducted by the local dive team and other emergency responders.

The Charleston police and fire departments reported in a press release that, at the request of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, their personnel were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. to Lake Charleston in response to a report of a missing person there.

First responders were able to locate the missing person’s vehicle at the boat ramp at the lake. A search was conducted in and around the lake.

This individual was subsequently located at approximately 4:20 p.m., just off the boat dock, by a rescue diver with the Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team, and was confirmed to be deceased.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said early Sunday evening that his office was not releasing the missing man's identity yet by because efforts to notify all of his family were still ongoing.

Schniers said he is not certain yet what circumstances led to the man being at the lake Sunday afternoon. The coroner said he may conduct an autopsy as a precaution due to the man apparently being alone at the time, and other unknown factors regarding his death.

The press release reported that all responders cleared the scene at approximately 5:10 p.m. The road to the lake was shut down during the incident but has since been reopened.

Police officers and firefighters were also assisted at the scene by the Eastern Illinois University Police Department and the Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team.

Close Charleston Fire Department Chief Pat Goodwin, background, and Assistant Chief Steve Bennett, foreground, bring Koda back to shore along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District carry a rescue boat to the water's edge along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda watches from a stranded boat as members of the Charleston Fire Department approach from a rescue boat at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters at right throw a line to Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Bennett and Chief Pat Goodwin, seen at left in a rescue boat, along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Charleston Fire Department Lt. Frank Delgadillo coaxes Koda toward him in the stranded boat at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Bennett, left, and Chief Pat Goodwin, right, bring Koda back to shore along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda is reunited with her owner, Shane Cassady, foreground left, at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda looks on after being reunited with her owner, Shane Cassady, at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District carry a rescue boat back to the truck from the water's edge along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda hangs out after being rescued at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Water Rescue at Lake Charleston 06/26/13 Koda the dog is rescued from a stranded boat along the swollen Embarras River at Lake Charleston, south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Charleston Fire Department Chief Pat Goodwin, background, and Assistant Chief Steve Bennett, foreground, bring Koda back to shore along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District carry a rescue boat to the water's edge along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda watches from a stranded boat as members of the Charleston Fire Department approach from a rescue boat at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters at right throw a line to Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Bennett and Chief Pat Goodwin, seen at left in a rescue boat, along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Charleston Fire Department Lt. Frank Delgadillo coaxes Koda toward him in the stranded boat at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Bennett, left, and Chief Pat Goodwin, right, bring Koda back to shore along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda is reunited with her owner, Shane Cassady, foreground left, at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda looks on after being reunited with her owner, Shane Cassady, at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Firefighters with the Charleston Fire Department and Lincoln Fire Protection District carry a rescue boat back to the truck from the water's edge along the Embarras River at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Koda hangs out after being rescued at Lake Charleston south of Charleston, Ill., on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer)