MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department has reported that misuse of smoking materials caused a fire within a bathtub early Wednesday morning at a residence on the west side of town.

The department reported that firefighters were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to a possible structure fire at 3009 Champaign Ave. On arrival at 4:40 a.m., they found light smoke coming from the front door and a side window of the structure. The occupant was found uninjured outside the residence.

Crews made entry and found clothes inside of a bathtub on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire and began clearing the smoke from the residence. The fire was contained to the bathroom and was extinguished before it could get into the structural components of the residence. The rest of the house received slight smoke damage.

Fire department investigators then determined that the fire was caused accidentally by misuse of smoking materials.

"The Mattoon Fire Department would like to remind all residents of the importance of having functioning smoke and CO detectors within your residence," said Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss. "If you need assistance in installing smoke detectors, please contact the department at 217-235-0931. We would be happy to assist you in installing these devices."

No injuries were reported at this incident. Firefighters were assisted by Coles-Moultrie counties 911 emergency communications, Mattoon Police Department and Mattoon Public Works Department.

Photos: 2023 Mattoon High School Senior Parade