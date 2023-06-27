MATTOON — A motorcyclist has been treated and released from the hospital following a recent two-vehicle crash on Charleston Avenue in front of CVS.

A Mattoon Police Department traffic crash report showed that Ryan M. Tyler of Mattoon was traveling west at 12:05 p.m. Thursday on Charleston when his motorcycle was hit by the front of a pickup truck driven by Gabriela M. Siguero of Arcola as her vehicle was heading south out of the parking lot of CVS, 1316 Charleston Ave.

Tyler was taken by the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service to Sarah Bush Lincoln Center for treatment of injuries and then transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was subsequently treated and released. Both the motorcycle and the truck were damaged to the extent that they needed to be towed from the scene.

No traffic citations were issued in connection with this crash.

The 10 most dangerous cars in the US The 10 most dangerous cars in the US Trucks lead for most dangerous vehicles in the US Here's the rest of the top 10 most dangerous vehicles