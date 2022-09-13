Neoga firefighters respond to Route 121 injury crash, Lake Mattoon house fire

NEOGA — Crews with the Neoga Fire Protection District have responded to a an Illinois Route 121 injury crash and a Lake Mattoon house fire in recent days.

The Neoga district reported that its fire and ambulance crews were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. Monday to the scene of a crash between a semitruck trailer and a passenger car at Cumberland County Roads 700N and 500E between Neoga and Toledo. County Road 500E at this location, known locally as the "Seven-Mile Curve," is part of Illinois Route 121.

One motorist was entrapped and required extrication and was subsequently flown out by an Air Evac Lifeteam for medical treatment, the Neoga district reported. A second motorist was taken by ground ambulance for treatment and a third motorist declined treatment. Crews were on scene for approximately an hour before being released by the Illinois State Police. Traffic crash report information on this collision is not available yet from the State Police.

Regarding the fire, the Neoga district reported that a crew was dispatched at approximately 4:11 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire at 3523 E. Shelby County Road 925N west of Lake Mattoon. The caller advised that they had gotten the homeowner out of the house and there was heavy smoke coming from this structure's eves.

Upon arriving, the crew pulled a hose line and applied water into the eves where they could until more firefighters got there. Sigel Fire Department was automatically called to assist and the Wabash Fire Protection District also was dispatched to help.

The Neoga district reported that the house was a total loss, but the home owner's cat was rescued along with as many family photographs and albums as firefighters could grab. The district thanked Sigel and Wabash crews and neighbor Julie Haskins, who used her own money to purchase drinks and snacks for the crews.

An investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office has advised that all indicators are saying the blaze was an accidental electrical fire, the Neoga district reported.