Neoga, Sigel firefighters extinguish grain bin fire

Grain bin fire

A drone was used to help Neoga and Sigel firefighters view the top of a grain bin where a fire was reported Wednesday morning south of Neoga.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NEOGA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NEOGA — Volunteer firefighters from Neoga and Sigel partnered to extinguish a fire in the top of a grain bin on Wednesday, with the help of a drone.

The Neoga Fire Protection District reported that its crew and Sigel's were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. to a reported grain handling equipment fire at the Walk Stock Farm, 2 miles south of Neoga. Upon arrival, crews saw light smoke emanating from the grain bin at a point approximately 130 feet off of the ground.

Crews found that a dust explosion had happened before the 911 call was made. They subsequently cooled the fire in the top of the bin by running water up the grain elevator leg in the same way that grain is loaded into the bins.

After the grain handling equipment was cooled, the property owners supplied the crews with pizza. The Neoga district thanked Sigel firefighters for their continued help and Neoga Police Chief Andy Schabbing, who is also a member of the fire department, for bringing his personal drone to assist in views from above the grain bin.

