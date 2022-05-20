No injuries after SUV hits road worker, building on DeWitt in Mattoon

MATTOON — No injuries were reported after a sport utility vehicle hit a road construction worker and an auto garage Friday morning at DeWitt Avenue and 10th Street.
Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst with the Mattoon Police Department said the driver of the SUV had a medical issue and ran off the road shortly after 9 a.m. in a section of DeWitt where road resurfacing work is taking place. He said the SUV then hit one of the construction crew members at this work site, the corner of a nearby auto garage, and a parked vehicle at the garage before coming to a rest.
"Both the driver and the pedestrian were fine and signed refusals with emergency medical personnel (at the scene). They did not go to the hospital," Hurst said. He added that the SUV was towed from the scene.
